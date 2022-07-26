"I wouldn't feel as secure with this company" - Former WCW World Champion explains how Vince McMahon's retirement might change WWE forever (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has explained how the WWE landscape might change following Vince McMahon's recent retirement.

The legendary WWE CEO/Chairman recently took to Twitter to confirm that he was stepping down from his duties. The announcement took the professional wrestling world by storm, as superstars and legends from all across the world reacted to the news.

At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo suggested that the higher-ups might not have the same confidence in WWE following McMahon's retirement.

"I don't know if, you know, those who make the decisions, the big corporations, the networks, and the streaming services, they may look at this product totally different without Vince McMahon involved. You know, Vince McMahon was the Wizard of Oz. This was the guy for the last 50 years behind the curtain, I don't know if they will have the same confidence in the WWE without a figurehead like a Vince. I'll be honest with you bro, for everything he's accused of doing, I wouldn't feel as secure with this company with Vince not at the helm." said Russo [20:25-21:20]

Vince Russo shared his biggest issue with Vince McMahon

During the same edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that Mr. McMahon never really put anyone over for their efforts.

According to him, WWE established itself as a successful company due to the efforts of numerous people and as they had working superstars. Russo said:

"He wanted people to believe that all this came from him. Bro, remember the Kiss my a** club? Remember that? When I talk about Kevin Dunn, Vince McMahon should've been kissing Kevin Dunn's bu**. I never saw him put Kevin Dunn over one time. He never put me over one time. I always had such an issue with him wanting everybody to believe that it all started and ended with him when I know there were people in that company that gave their lives for his success. I've always had that issue with him. I have that issue with him to this day."

In the aftermath of McMahon's retirement, Triple H has taken over as the head of creative, while Stephanie McMahon is the new Co-CEO/Chairwoman of the company.

