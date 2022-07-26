"Should've been kissing Kevin Dunn's bu**" – Ex-WWE personality shares his biggest issue with Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently aired his biggest grievances with former Chairman Vince McMahon.

Mr. McMahon has been in the headlines ever since news of his alleged misconduct broke out. Vince stepped back from his role as CEO and Chairman this June. However, this past Friday, the 76-year-old took to Twitter to announce that he was finally retiring and thanked the WWE Universe for their support.

Speaking on the post-RAW review, Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that McMahon never put anyone over for their efforts. He detailed that WWE became successful due to the efforts of several people and superstars working round the clock, but Vince never thanked them or credited them for the success of the company.

Here's what Russo had to say:

" He wanted people to believe that all this came from him. Bro, remember the Kiss my a** club? Remember that? Bro, when I talk about Kevin Dunn, Vince McMahon should've been kissing Kevin Dunn's bu**. I never saw him put Kevin Dunn over one time. He never put me over one time, bro. I always had such an issue with him wanting everybody to believe that it all started and ended with him when I know there were people in that company that gave their lives for his success. I've always had that issue with him. I have that issue with him to this day." (From 46:26 - 47:19)

Stephanie McMahon confirmed the news about Vince McMahon's retirement

This week, Stephanie McMahon kicked off SmackDown. She came down to the ring and confirmed that Mr. McMahon was indeed retiring.

Steph also thanked her father for making WWE a truly worldwide phenomenon and wished him a happy retirement. The new CEO also got fans chanting, "Thank you, Vince!" as a token of appreciation for the McMahon family patriarch.

