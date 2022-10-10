Wrestling veteran claims Triple H has said "nothing" since 2-Time Intercontinental Champion passed away (Exclusive)

Triple H is set to return to RAW this week as part of the DX reunion. It is presumably a one-off appearance that will feature three of the four available members as Billy Gunn is officially signed to AEW. Ex-WWE writer and wrestling veteran Vince Russo is interested to see how things will play out and whether the late, great Chyna is acknowledged.

Chyna has been a sensitive subject for WWE for several years. It took her passing away for WWE to finally acknowledge her and her contributions, and many felt that it was too late to do so.

Triple H was quoted in 2015 stating that while Chyna undoubtedly deserved a spot in the Hall of Fame due to her career achievements. But further added that her career direction post-wrestling was the reason why they were on the edge about inducting her. For those who are unaware, Chyna got into adult films post-wrestling.

Vince Russo, who was good friends with Chyna up until her passing, said that he was interested in seeing how The Game would acknowledge the 2-time Intercontinental Champion. Vince believes that he has mentioned nothing since her passing:

"Here's what I'm interested in. How is Chyna going to be acknowledged? If Triple H goes out there and acknowledges Chyna, I will be the first one to apologize. Because he had said nothing since her passing. If he goes out there and says something heartfelt, I will be the first to say 'I apologize bro'. But we know their track record and we know what they do. And the odds of that happening are a million to one." (12:10-12:48)

It should be noted that Chyna was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of DX.

You can watch the full video below:

Triple H and DX paid tribute to Chyna during the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame

Triple H hasn't said too much about Chyna's passing but paid tribute to her on social media when she was gone. Stephanie McMahon and The Game would soon open up and admitted that her chances of getting into the Hall of Fame were high.

It eventually happened in 2019 when DX headlined that year's class of the WWE Hall of Fame. In the speech, Shawn Michaels paid tribute to Chyna and admitted that the group's success would never have been possible without her - one of the biggest trailblazers in wrestling.

Will The Game mention the Ninth Wonder of the World Chyna in the upcoming reunion on RAW?

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes