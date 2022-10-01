"Almost led you to believe that he was going to turn on Sami" - Wrestling veteran claims that WWE has booked The Bloodline storyline perfectly (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes that WWE briefly teased the potential idea of Solo Sikoa betraying Sami Zayn on this week's SmackDown.

The duo teamed up for a huge tag team match against Ricochet and Madcap Moss on Friday night. Eventually, The Bloodline members walked away with a win.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that fans will take notice of the ongoing Bloodline storyline, as WWE has booked it almost 'perfectly.'

"Well, Sami Zayn doesn't have bad matches. Period. He's in Canada, so that's why they cheered him so he's gonna get a reaction from there and in the States, people don't like him, so they will boo him. But I think, Solo Sikoa, When they got into it at the end, he was kicking the hell out of [Madcap] Moss. It almost led you to believe that he was going to turn on Sami there a little bit too and they stopped. Well, they have done this angle almost perfect. So whatever they do next, you're gonna notice," said Mantell [8:50 - 9:35]

Dutch Mantell believes Sami Zayn could be the most over babyface in WWE

In continuation of the same conversation, Dutch Mantell claimed that he is excited to see how this angle unfolds going forward.

The former on-screen WWE manager thinks that the program will eventually come off great, and Sami Zayn could potentially break out as a babyface. He also believes that The Honorary Uce is the most over face on the roster.

"So they had a good match and they are following up the angle they have been working for six or eight months. And I'm really excited for when they shoot this thing and how is it going to come home. Should come off great, Sami be the most over babyface they got," added Mantell. [10:41 - 11:02]

Jey Uso within the last 2 years produced conflicting art with Roman Reigns & now is producing storytelling art with Sami Zayn.

Amazing to witness.

Zayn was recently declared as the official Honorary Uce of The Bloodline by Roman Reigns. Every member is on good terms with him, except Jey Uso. Fans will have to wait and see what's next in this exciting saga.

