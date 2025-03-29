  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Wrestling veteran claims WWE broke a hilarious record on SmackDown; Cody Rhodes and CM Punk also involved (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran claims WWE broke a hilarious record on SmackDown; Cody Rhodes and CM Punk also involved (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Mar 29, 2025 09:41 GMT
Cody Rhodes and CM Punk were on SmackDown this week [Image: WWE.com]
Cody Rhodes and CM Punk were present on SmackDown this week [Image via: WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized this week's SmackDown for a unique record. He was flabbergasted by wrestlers breaking down into tears during the show.

Ad

It was an emotionally charged episode of SmackDown, just weeks away from WrestleMania. The show progressed through several storylines and ended with a bombshell contract-signing segment featuring CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo pointed out that WWE may have broken a record with three wrestlers coming to tears during the show. He mentioned that Cody got emotional, Naomi broke down during her segment, and finally, CM Punk was in tears after hearing he would headline night one of WrestleMania. The veteran writer explained that it was not befitting a champion and questioned if fans ever saw all-time greats like Muhammad Ali or Mike Tyson cry.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We may have had a record, Mac, because we had three wrestlers cry in one show. I don't know if we've ever had three of them cry in one show. We've had them cry, but it's usually one. But today, I think we actually set a record for wrestlers crying on a show. We had Naomi, we had Cody, and then we had CM Punk. Everybody's crying, man. How many times did you see Muhammad Ali cry? How many times did you see Mike Tyson cry? Unbelievable, man." [From 10:59 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

WWE has one more show in Europe before they return to the US for WrestleMania. This coming Monday night, RAW will take place in London, England, with major stars appearing on the flagship show.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी