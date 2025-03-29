Wrestling veteran claims WWE broke a hilarious record on SmackDown; Cody Rhodes and CM Punk also involved (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized this week's SmackDown for a unique record. He was flabbergasted by wrestlers breaking down into tears during the show.

It was an emotionally charged episode of SmackDown, just weeks away from WrestleMania. The show progressed through several storylines and ended with a bombshell contract-signing segment featuring CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo pointed out that WWE may have broken a record with three wrestlers coming to tears during the show. He mentioned that Cody got emotional, Naomi broke down during her segment, and finally, CM Punk was in tears after hearing he would headline night one of WrestleMania. The veteran writer explained that it was not befitting a champion and questioned if fans ever saw all-time greats like Muhammad Ali or Mike Tyson cry.

"We may have had a record, Mac, because we had three wrestlers cry in one show. I don't know if we've ever had three of them cry in one show. We've had them cry, but it's usually one. But today, I think we actually set a record for wrestlers crying on a show. We had Naomi, we had Cody, and then we had CM Punk. Everybody's crying, man. How many times did you see Muhammad Ali cry? How many times did you see Mike Tyson cry? Unbelievable, man." [From 10:59 onwards]

WWE has one more show in Europe before they return to the US for WrestleMania. This coming Monday night, RAW will take place in London, England, with major stars appearing on the flagship show.

