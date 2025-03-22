Wrestling veteran claims WWE planning "another spot fest" for Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

  • home icon
By Prityush Haldar
Modified Mar 22, 2025 15:37 GMT
Logan Paul during an episode of RAW this week [Image: WWE.com]
Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Logan Paul's WrestleMania matchup. The star is slated for a high-profile match at the Show of Shows.

Paul has been in a stellar feud with AJ Styles. He eliminated The Phenomenal One from the Royal Rumble match and went on to insult the former WWE Champion in the following weeks.

This week on Writing with Russo, the former writer detailed that WWE was looking to create a spot fest with Styles and Paul. However, he noted that Styles was beyond his prime and was doubtful if he could pull off a physical masterpiece. Russo felt the creative team wanted Logan Paul to create another moment at the Show of Shows which would go viral on social media.

"It's the same thing, bro. It's like, okay, man, let's put Logan Paul in another spot fest. We're not talking about a 25, even a 35-year-old AJ Styles anymore. We're talking about a 45-year-old AJ Styles now. He's not the same AJ Styles. We know every year, you know, it's going to, whether it's Ricochet, no matter who it is, just put Logan Paul in the spot fest. Him and AJ will come up with the one spot that they'll be talking about forever. And, bro, that's exactly the way this thing is going to get booked. That's the thought that's going to get into it. You know, what could be a banger? And then what's the one spot we can replay over and over and over again? I mean, that's it. That's all you have, man." [From 0:57 onwards]
During the March 10, edition of RAW, The Maverick showed up and tried to align himself with comedian Andrew Schulz. However, Schulz sided with AJ Styles and made fun of Paul.

