Wrestling veteran comes out in support of Triple H over journalist's allegations; criticizes him for "anti-WWE" rant

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently supported Triple H's decision to select Joe Hendry as Randy Orton's opponent at WrestleMania 41. The star showed up as the surprise opponent for The Viper.

During a recent podcast, veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer argued that Joe Hendry's spot did not help TNA. He felt the company's World Champion was buried in three minutes against Orton.

During a recent episode of The Brand, Russo disagreed with Meltzer's opinion. He pointed out that it was indeed a great opportunity for TNA. He felt the appearance at WrestleMania garnered a lot of eyeballs for the company and its champion, Joe Hendry.

"Let me get this straight. Triple H contacts TNA and tells them, 'We are going to use one of your guys in a match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania.' And the guy from TNA is going to tell Hunter what guy they're going to use in that match. Is that what he's suggesting? This is another anti-WWE; they weren't looking out for TNA; they were just burying TNA. Meanwhile, absolutely one thousand percent TNA got the rub; Joe Hendry got the rub. It was good for them. But according to Meltzer, TNA should have told them, 'No, no, no, this is the guy you should use!"' he said. [6:48-7:36]

Randy Orton will challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash

With Joe Hendry in the rearview mirror, Randy Orton has set his sights on the Undisputed WWE Championship. The star planted John Cena with an RKO on the RAW after WrestleMania to assert his contendership for the title.

Randy confronted Cena this past Friday on SmackDown and announced that he would not let the 17-time World Champion ruin wrestling. The Viper claimed he loved the sport too much to see John destroy it. The match was later confirmed for the Backlash PLE.

It will be interesting to see how the two stars fare when they meet each other inside the squared circle in St. Louis on May 10.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit The Brand and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

