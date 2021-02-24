Wrestling veteran comments on Cain Velasquez possibly returning to WWE with an exciting new persona (Exclusive)

Cain Velasquez's promising WWE story sadly didn't amount to much as the former UFC Heavyweight Champion was released in April 2020 as part of the budget cuts.

Cain Velasquez's WWE run included one crushing loss to Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2019, and he spent a majority of the time dealing with injuries. However, Velasquez proved that he had all the tools to be a successful Lucha libre performer in a short period.

Is there still a chance for Cain Velasquez to return to WWE?

Wrestling veteran Hugo Savinovich was a guest on SK Wrestling's UnSKripted, and he shared his views about Cain Velasquez's potential WWE comeback.

Lucha Libre Online founder Savinovich believed that WWE didn't use Velasquez correctly, and he added that the former UFC Star could do great work if he returns with a new persona. Hugo recalled that Vince McMahon might have decided to sign Velasquez after watching the TripleMania XXVII match.

"Yes, I just don't feel WWE did the right thing. Also, I believe there was an injury involved when they went to Saudi Arabia, but the real, the true Cain Velasquez was the guy Vince McMahon saw in TripleMania. That's when Vince said we've got to bring him over."

Savinovich knows Velasquez closely and stated that the former mixed martial artist loves and respects the pro wrestling business immensely.

"Cain Velasquez could do so many things in wrestling. He loves it. His little girl loves it. His wife loves the wrestling industry, and he respects what we do. There are no ego trips there."

Cain Velasquez wrestled under the 'El Toro' mask while wrestling for AAA, and Savinovich felt that the character could work in WWE, AEW, and every other place. Savinovich explained that the 'El Toro' character could make Velasquez come across looking like a superhero. The former Spanish WWE ring announcer was confident that many engaging storylines could be created using Cain Velasquez.

"So, you have options of Velasquez and Lesnar in the pro wrestling arena and if you really want to do something. We gave him like a mask. El Toro Cain Velasquez, and I believe that persona just makes him like a superhero character that goes from Cain Velasquez into El Toro. And I believe that, of course, Vince could change the name, or AEW, whatever, but I believe that there are many stories that can be written with Cain Velasquez because people respect reality, and he is for real. He loves what we do, and he is so respectful."

You learn a lot about people when you spend time: Hugo Savinovich on his relationship with Cain Velasquez

Savinovich worked with Cain Velasquez for a AAA show, and they spent a lot of time together promoting and preparing for the event. Savinovich was impressed with Cain's desire to learn more about the industry.

"When we did the AAA show in the theatre, at the Garden, at the Madison Square Garden, and that whole week I spent with him. And that TripleMania show also we did a whole week of publicity. So, you learn a lot about people when you spend time in the limo or in the green rooms waiting, just seeing the questions and the passion the way that he wanted to know, he wanted to learn more about the tradition and about our heroes of wrestling."

Savinovich claimed that the fans have barely seen twenty percent of Cain Velasquez's wrestling abilities, and the 38-year-old star would thrive in the right storyline and against the perfect opponent.

"And, I think that we hadn't even seen twenty percent of what he, Cain Velasquez, is capable of doing, and I believe that with the right storylines, brother, we could have some big, big matches with him. You can even put him in against another ex-UFC; you can go with Lesnar, you can go with a Lashley. You can create so many things there, and people would believe it like a Lesnar."

Savinovich said that Cain Velasquez brings a sense of realism to the product, similar to Brock Lesnar, and fans love that aspect of the business.

"You can hate him if you want, but when Lesnar comes out, he will make a believer out of you. He will kick your butt too, and people get upset because he gets paid good money. Good for him. But, Cain Velasquez well-used would be fantastic. If they don't sign him yet, I would love to have our boss in AAA, and my creative boss Konnan, have him back but this time create like to fly him down to California and do like five or six and give him creative ideas."

Savinovich concluded by saying that he just wants to see Cain back in wrestling.

"I would love to see this guy back in our industry, regardless if it is with AAA or CMLL or WWE or AEW or IMPACT. I don't care. I just want our guys and girls to be successful."

Cain Velasquez's last pro wrestling match happened at a WWE house show in Mexico, where he teamed up with Humberto Carillo in a win against Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows.

Could we see Cain Velasquez make his pro wrestling return anytime soon?

