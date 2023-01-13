Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on Tony Khan and his billionaire father, Shahid, possibly buying WWE from Vince McMahon.

It has been rumored that the Khan family is in the pool of potential buyers for the sports entertainment company, with CNBC reporting that they are interested in merging it with AEW. The report also mentions that Jacksonville Jaguars owners could partner with a strategic media company to share intellectual property while merging with wrestling companies.

Speaking on the latest edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the former manager shared that he doesn't think Shahid Khan can fork out six billion dollars to purchase WWE.

"Yes, Shahid Khan was willing to give his son his inheritance early so he could see him enjoy spending it... But I don't even know if Shahid is prepared to say, 'Okay, let's get into a $6 billion deal Tony, you've been doing so well with what you got.'"

He's unsure what they would even do with the company after buying it.

"They've spent an incredible amount of money, they've taken in an incredible amount of money and who knows what's what, but that doesn't mean, number one, that Shahid Khan is going to say 'Okay I'm ready to pony up $6 billion all at the same time.' And then what would they do with it?" said Cornette. [0:35-2:06]

If you're interested in sports betting, the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses on FanDuel.

Jim Cornette doesn't think Vince McMahon would agree to sell WWE to the Khan family

AEW was formed in 2019, and it went on to become the second-biggest wrestling promotion in the US. Today, it houses many stars, including Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson.

Jim Cornette doesn't think Vince McMahon would agree to sell it to the Khans.

"They wouldn't sell it to him [Tony Khan], because again, whether it's the WWE or whether it's Sony Pictures or whatever major entertainment entity, yeah, you might want Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney to buy it, or NBCUniversal to buy it."

The wrestling veteran believes that AEW buying WWE would be ridiculous.

"But just because some f***ing clown that won the lottery had $6 billion, would you say 'Okay, well he's outbid WBD or NBCUniversal by $200 million so we're gonna sell it to the f***ing guy that's going to bring $6 billion in a shoe box and good luck to him after that, we don't give a s**t... No, it's ridiculous to think that would happen or that they would even probably let it happen," said Cornette. [2:40-4:37]

AEW buying WWE would undoubtedly change the landscape of the entire wrestling business. Fans will be treated to countless dream matches between the stars from each promotion.

Do you think Tony Khan should buy WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes