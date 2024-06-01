Wrestling veteran comments on WWE possibly booking a blockbuster match for The Rock that will "do huge numbers"

The Rock has done an incredible job since joining the Board of Directors at TKO. Despite mixed reactions to his WWE return, there is no denying that The Final Boss played a huge part in WrestleMania 40's success. Now that he is back with the company in a managerial position, The People's Champion will have some degree of influence on the product.

With that in mind, a wrestling veteran recently commented on the possibility of The Great One being booked in a blockbuster match that will "do huge numbers!"

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno answered fan questions regarding future matches for The Rock. With The Final Boss now heavily involved with WWE, he is expected to wrestle in a match or two. Looking at one suggestion in particular, Inferno commented on the possibility of the Stamford-based promotion considering a blockbuster match between Dwyane Johnson and US Champion Logan Paul.

"Logan Paul and The Rock would do huge numbers, but I don't know," Disco Inferno said.

There is no denying that a match between The Rock and Logan Paul would be incredible. They are two of the most influential people on social media, and The Maverick is a rising star in the squared circle. So, it would be nice to see him get put over by The Great One.

However, as was later discussed during the same episode of the podcast, a match between them is unlikely. The prevailing theory is that Johnson's final match in a WWE ring will be against his cousin, Roman Reigns. That being said, strange things have happened in the world of wrestling.

The Rock wanted nothing to do with Logan Paul at one point

If WWE opts to book a match between Logan Paul and The Rock, there are plenty of ways they can develop a good storyline. After all, as the YouTuber revealed on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, there was a point in time when The Final Boss wanted nothing to do with him.

A few months ago, Paul hosted WWE legend John Cena on his podcast. Speaking candidly with The Leader of the Cenation, the 29-year-old revealed that both Cena and Johnson had a huge influence on him. However, he ruined his relationship with The People's Champion in 2017.

Paul's controversial trip to Japan caused a lot of problems, both for him and for those around him. The Rock, in particular, was hurt to the point where he requested that The Maverick remove all the content they had made together in the past.

Fortunately, the two have somewhat patched up their relationship. And now that they're in the same company, there is potential for WWE to explore this dynamic further. However, only time will tell how things unfold!

