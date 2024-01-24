Does The Rock dislike Logan Paul? Exploring how their relationship soured before WWE connections

The Rock and Logan Paul are two of the most renowned names in WWE today. While they may have worked together before, do they have real-life heat?

For those unaware, The Rock and Logan Paul were known as friends in the online world. Dwayne Johnson even appeared on Paul's YouTube Channel in 2016 to promote his film Baywatch. However, the two haven't talked to each other publicly for years.

Fans may know the current United States Champion once got into deep trouble because of a vlog he shot in Japan. The video faced a lot of backlash. Paul deleted the video and publicly apologized. Dwayne Johnson's publicist later called Logan and asked to remove all footage featuring Johnson from his channel and social media.

Dwayne Johnson's mother attempted suicide when he was just a teenager, so Logan's video may have hurt his sentiments. While we can not confirm the personal relation between the two stars, The People's Champion has a strong reason to dislike the 28-year-old.

While the two sides haven't been publicly hanging out with each other, time changes everything. Fans may see them together in the distant future.

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently took a shot at The Rock

Logan Paul recently invited John Cena for an episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, where he took a subtle shot at The Rock. He asked Cena about The Great One's recent return to WWE and referenced when The People's Champion infamously used to write promo lines on his wrist.

"So, you saw The Rock's return? When he went out there, he said, 'I think, I should sit with the Head of the Table.' Do you think he had this line written on his wrist?" Logan asked Cena.

This was a funny yet intelligent way to target Dwayne Johnson through John Cena, as Cena also mentioned something similar during his 2012 feud with The Great One.

If the stars align, the two sides may settle their differences and could also feature in a rivalry in WWE. While this scenario isn't confirmed in any form, it is an intriguing situation to think of.

