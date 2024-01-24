[Video] Logan Paul takes aim at The Rock in front of WWE legend John Cena

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently took a shot at The Rock in front of wrestling legend John Cena.

At the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, The Cenation Leader was unsuccessful at picking up the victory against Solo Sikoa. He was last seen on the December 29 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where he confirmed that he is not retired yet. On the other hand, The Rock returned to WWE on RAW: Day 1 and sent the fans into a frenzy with a hint at facing Roman Reigns.

While speaking on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, The Cenation Leader was asked if he had witnessed The Rock's return. The WWE United States Champion aimed at The Great One as he enquired if the latter had the lines written on his wrist.

"So, you saw The Rock's return? When you were not there, he said, 'I think, I should sit with the Head of the Table.' Do you think he had this line written on his wrist?" Logan asked Cena.

WWE Superstar John Cena recently opened up about his retirement match

While speaking in an interview with People Magazine, The Cenation Leader stated that although he isn't sure about the future yet, he would love to contribute to whatever is best for the company.

He further detailed that whether it's a big match or just his last match, he would be glad to be a part of the company's betterment.

"I just want to do what’s best for the company. If it's a big final match or if it's just a final match, or however I can be integrated into the product to let everyone know that this chapter is over, I'm willing to listen to what WWE has to say," said John Cena.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Cena in the near future.

