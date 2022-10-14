Wrestling veteran compares Bayley to a 79-year-old legend (Exclusive)

Bayley has been a key figure of Monday Night RAW ever since she returned at SummerSlam. She formed a faction Damage CTRL, alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo compared the former RAW Women's Champion to Mick Jagger.

Vince Russo is responsible for some of the most iconic moments of the Attitude Era, widely regarded as the greatest period in WWE and wrestling history.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo compared wrestling with Rock and Roll acts of the past and jokingly compared Bayley to 79-year-old legend Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones:

"Who are the Rolling Stones of RAW? Damage Control? Is Bayley Mick Jagger? Who is the headliner of RAW?" (4:00-4:20)

You can watch the full video below:

Is Bayley on course for a big match at Survivor Series: WarGames?

While many felt that The Role Model was going to dethrone Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules 2022, that didn't happen and The EST Of WWE continued her six-month reign as the RAW Women's Champion.

However, from the looks of things, the feud may not be over. The Damage CTRL leader faced newcomer Candice LeRae on RAW after Extreme Rules and suffered a shock upset before the trio took LeRae out.

It was hinted that LeRae would join forces with Belair against Damage CTRL, with all signs pointing towards a potential WarGames match.

Survivor Series 2022 will stray away from the traditional RAW vs. SmackDown theme and go with WarGames instead, something that has been a staple of NXT for a few years now. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

What are your thoughts on Vince Russo comparing The Role Model to Mick Jagger? Sound off in the comments below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes