Wrestling veteran destroys Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for their recent comments on WWE's new era (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Triple H and Stephanie McMahon should not be bragging about a new era for the company.

Throughout WrestleMania weekend, The Game proclaimed that this year's event marked the dawn of a new era for the company. His wife, Stephanie McMahon kicked off Night Two of the Show of Shows and pointed out that this was the first Mania under the creative of Triple H. She even called it the "Paul Levesque Era."

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo took a dig at the new-era comments. He detailed that the TV shows were more of the same with casual viewers tuning out and nothing actually changed since Mania. He felt that WWE's power couple didn't have much to boast about in the two weeks since the Show of Shows.

"Being that Vince isn't there anymore, he's not the boss. There are people above him. The more power and more control that Triple H can have, the better. But you're gonna go out there and talk about a new era, your wife's gonna go out there and talk about the 'Paul Levesque Era' and this is it? I don't know if I would be bragging about it, to be honest with you." [3:53 onwards]

Triple H made an appearance this week on RAW to unveil the new tag titles. He announced that the RAW Tag Team Championships would now be called the World Tag Team Championships and unveiled the new belts.

He then offered the titles to current holders The Miz and R-Truth in the presence of RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

