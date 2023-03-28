Wrestling veteran details why he "could care less" about anything other than the finish to Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently predicted that the result of Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns would determine the company's creative direction.

WrestleMania 39 is less than five days away. The grand event will emanate from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1-2. The show will feature top stars from both brands, spread across two nights, with several championship titles being defended. The premium live event with be headlined by Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes in a singles bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he would not watch WrestleMania and would just go online to see how Roman vs. Cody ended. He detailed that the outcome of the main event would show WWE's creative direction, and that was all he wanted to know.

"There are a lot of people that are going to eat this up and a lot of people are anticipating this. I am not one of them. I'm not gonna watch WrestleMania, bro. The only thing I care about is I will go online when the event is over and I will see what they did in the finish of Cody and Roman. That's it. Anything else on there, I could care less. I just wanna see how they book the finish of that match. And the reason I wanna do that is because the finish of that match is going to dictate direction." [14:30 - 15:07]

Vince Russo feels Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes is the only hyped match

During the same conversation, Russo spoke about the WrestleMania 39 match card in detail. He pointed out that there wasn't a strong buildup to any of the storylines except for the main event featuring Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

"Take away the Cody and Roman Reigns match. I would just love to ask them, outside of that, what match are you looking forward to and why?"

Russo detailed that there was no payoff in the six-woman tag team match because Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch, and Lita had been dominating the heels, Damage CTRL throughout the rivalry.

