Wrestling veteran details major flaw with Logan Paul's SmackDown appearance (Exclusive)

Logan Paul is set to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah on May 25. This week, the former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about their confrontation on SmackDown.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis introduced The Maverick and the next challenger for Cody this past Friday on the blue brand. The United States Champion walked down to the ring and confronted Rhodes. He told The American Nightmare that WWE was doing record-breaking numbers because of him and all the mainstream attention he brought to the product.

This week on the Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned the company did a disservice to the United States Champion by letting Cody have the last word over him on SmackDown. He claimed Logan Paul being the heel, should have had the edge over The American Nightmare in the verbal exchange.

The former writer felt that would compel the fans to tune in to see Cody beat down Paul during their match.

"They're letting the babyface get the last work in. They did the same thing with Cody and Logan Paul. They did the same exact thing on SmackDown. Cody got in the last word, walked out and Logan Paul is sitting there with his hand on his you know what." [From 5:57 onwards]

Logan Paul has matured immensely since the last time he was the number-one contender for the Undisputed WWE title. Although he came up short against Roman Reigns, he may not repeat the same mistakes against The American Nightmare.

It will be interesting to see who prevails in this unique Champion vs. Champion encounter at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

