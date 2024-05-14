Wrestling veteran details why Triple H and WWE top executives must leave the company (Exclusive)

In the current landscape of WWE, Triple H has assumed control of the creative team and is leading the company. Former wrestling writer Vince Russo feels a drastic change is needed in the business and Hunter's team needs to leave to allow that change.

Vince Russo reviewed this week's episode of RAW. He was not happy with the way the show was written and felt there were no storylines for the casual fans to hook on to. He did concede that there were some good matches but felt that a weekly TV show needed much more.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo felt that the current management overseeing the TV programming needed to leave. He included the likes of Shawn Michaels, Michael Hayes, and even Paul Heyman in that group. He felt they were so caught up in the WWE bubble that they were out of tune with the casual fans:

"Get rid of all the wrestling people that are on top. It's that simple. Triple H, Shawn, Michael Hayes, Paul Heyman. As long as you have that element on top in that company, this is what you're gonna get." He continued, "They are so just entrenched in the wrestling bubble that they've lost sight of real-world reality." [From 56:04 onwards]

Over the last few months, WWE has ushered in a new era that is in tune with what the fans want to see. Several stars and fans even called it the "Paul Levesque Era," marking a shift in the way the company conducted its business during the Vince McMahon regime.

