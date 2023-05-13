Wrestling veteran discusses Bobby Lashley getting busted open on WWE TV (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Bobby Lashley getting gashed during a Triple Threat match on SmackDown this week.

The All Mighty faced Sheamus and Austin Theory in a round-one battle to advance to the next round of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament on the blue brand. All three stars put on a hard-hitting encounter, and The All Mighty got busted open after being thrown into the steel steps by The United States Champion.

In the final moments of the match, Sheamus planted Theory with the Brogue Kick. A blood-soaked Lashley then threw the Celtic Warrior outside and pinned the US Champ for the win.

This week on the Smack Talk podcast, Mantell spoke about Bobby Lashley putting on the crimson mask during the match. He pointed out that even Brock Lesnar got busted open the hard way during Backlash.

"How did he get busted open? What happened? So him and Brock both have been bleeding on TV recently, right?"

About the match, Mantell felt that it was a decent outing for the three superstars, and he had initially thought that Austin Theory would win the Triple Threat bout.

"Did I say I hate three ways? I hate those. I thought Theory would win it. I did, but he didn't. So, the match was okay, not exceptional." [31:57 - 33:17]

Bobby Lashley faced AJ Styles in the main event

AJ Styles had earlier won his Triple Threat match to advance to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Styles and Bobby Lashley squared off in the main event to determine the opponent for Seth Rollins at Night of Champions. The Phenomenal One used his agility to his advantage and managed to hit the Phenomenal Forearm on the All Mighty for the win.

With this victory, Styles is now set for a collision with Rollins at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia for the World Heavyweight Championship.

