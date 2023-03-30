Wrestling veteran discusses Brock Lesnar's future with WWE after WrestleMania

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about whether Brock Lesnar will stay with the company after WrestleMania 39.

The Beast Incarnate signed an 18-month contract just before SummerSlam 2021 before his huge return. Now that his contract is almost up, there are rumors circulating about Lesnar's future. Online news platform Xero News reported that Brock might sign a one-year extension.

On a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran felt that if Brock Lesnar was staying with WWE, he was most definitely going over at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Cornette joked that the recent reports regarding Brock saying goodbye to fellow wrestlers backstage was just because the Beast was told to work with Bray Wyatt.

"Wasn't Brock going around saying goodbye and telling people he might be finishing up? Or was that a negotiating tactic? Or was that when they told him he was gonna work with Bray Wyatt and he was like, 'Well, I guess I won't be around much longer.' If Brock is going to continue to wrestle in WWE, there is a hundred percent chance he is going to beat Omos. If Brock is not going to, then in some way or another, they may get him to do something for this giant fellow." [From 4:48 - 5:28]

Jim Cornette took shots at Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania opponent, Omos

During the same episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran shared his thoughts on Lesnar's WrestleMania opponent, Omos. Cornette felt that there was very little chance that the Nigerian Giant would take down Lesnar.

"In any kind of sane Universe, you would not beat Brock Lesnar. Omos is never gonna be Andre the Giant. I don't think in this day and age, it's gonna work. He's huge, maybe as a giant bodyguard or a tag team partner. But when he's there by himself, it don't need to be long and it don't need to be much." [From 4:16 - 4:45]

He went on to say that Omos did not have the charisma of Andre the Giant and would be better protected in a short, quick match.

Do you think Omos will display his dominance over the Beast? Sound off in the comments section below.

