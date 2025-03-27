Wrestling veteran discusses the differences between the two John Cena promos on Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about John Cena embracing his heel persona. The Franchise Player recently turned heel on WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes.

John Cena has opened Monday Night RAW with a promo segment for the last couple of weeks. During the promos, he verbally attacked the WWE Universe, blaming the fans for bullying him. This past Monday Night, Cena went on a tirade against the fans and claimed he would eventually win the 17th World Championship.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Apter mentioned that this week, Cena seemed like a natural heel. The veteran journalist noted that it didn't look like John was forcing the character and rather was naturally irate with the fans for bullying him throughout his career.

"Recently on Monday Night RAW, John Cena went on a verbal tirade, blaming the fans once again for everything. This time, when I watched it, I said 'This doesn't seem like he's just ad-libbing out of ad-libbing a script in his head. It seemed real that he was PO-ed at the public and that he's really angry about all the years he's changed his character to please the fans.' This Cena that we saw in the ring, really going off in the ring, is what John Cena is really like." [From 03:09 to 04:00]

Check out the video below:

Last Monday, Cody Rhodes interrupted Cena and called him out. The American Nightmare promised to retain his title against Cena and keep the gold for the WWE Universe.

