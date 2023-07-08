Wrestling veteran discusses the problem with celebrities like Bad Bunny beating top WWE Superstars (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed part-timers winning matches against full-time pro wrestlers at big events.

Mainstream celebrities have consistently been an attraction in the world of professional wrestling. However, some have made headlines in recent years with their matches against top WWE stars.

The likes of Johnny Knoxville, Bad Bunny, and Logan Paul have secured significant positions on the match card of several premium live events. Many of them have delivered stellar in-ring performances in the process.

This week on the Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo claimed that WCW was also employing celebrity part-timers, but they were professional athletes in their prime. He also explained that those celebrities never became the focus of the show. The former writer felt that having Bad Bunny beat Damian Priest at Backlash 2023 made it seem that anybody could beat up the WWE roster.

"Listen, man, back in the day, especially WCW, they brought in blue chip athletes. [Dennis] Rodman, Karl Malone, I mean legit athletes. The legit athletes in the prime of their careers took a back seat to the wrestlers on the wrestling show. They were not the focal point. These are athletes, this is a rapper. The fact that a rapper [Bad Bunny] can beat a wrestler [Priest], doesn't that make you feel like anybody can beat a wrestler at this point?" [15:21 - 16:07]

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest clashed at WWE Backlash

The stage was set in Puerto Rico as Bad Bunny locked horns with Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight.

Things soured between the two former friends after Bunny prevented Dominik Mysterio from using unfair means to secure a win against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39. The San Juan crowd was firmly behind the rapper and were very vocal with their deafening chants.

The match descended into chaos as The Judgment Day and LWO got involved. Former stars, including Savio Vega and Carlito, also made surprise returns to help out Bad Bunny. The Grammy-winning rapper finally emerged victorious and was hoisted on the shoulders of his allies, much to the jubilation of the local fans.

