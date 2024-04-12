Wrestling veteran discusses the real reason Triple H has not pushed 38-year-old WWE star 

Wrestling veteran feels that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will eventually start pushing Chad Gable, and the star needs to wait his turn. The veteran is none other than Konnan.

The former Olympian was a major factor in Sami Zayn's victory over Gunther at WrestleMania. The 38-year-old trained Zayn before the blockbuster match and constantly motivated him, even when the Canadian star lost belief in himself.

In a recent clip from Keepin' it 100, Konnan mentioned that Gable was incredibly talented, but there were just too many good wrestlers on the roster. The veteran felt that the Alpha Academy member needed to wait for his turn, and Triple H-led WWE would eventually push him.

"The problem with Gable is the same problem a couple of other wrestlers have. There's so much talent right now. You gotta wait your turn. They'll get to him... You can't push everybody at the same time." [From 0:51 - 1:06]

Chad Gable could tn Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about the dynamics between Gable and Zayn. He stated that the Alpha Academy Leader may resent Sami taking his spotlight at WrestleMania.

Russo claimed that Gable could turn heel on Sami Zayn, which could happen this coming Monday on RAW. The veteran writer pointed out that this week's RAW would be in Sami's hometown of Montreal and could be the perfect stage for a betrayal.

"I think Chad is gonna turn on Sami in Montreal," Russo said.

This past week on RAW, Zayn and Gable teamed up to defeat Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. However, these two friends will face off next week as Sami will put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Chad Gable.

