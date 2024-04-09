Popular WWE star could turn on Sami Zayn during next week's RAW, according to former writer (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels new Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn could face betrayal from his new ally Chad Gable.

Gable was a major part of Sami defeating Gunther at WrestleMania. The Alpha Academy member trained Zayn in the weeks leading up to Mania and motivated him to take down the Ring General.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that Chad Gable could possibly turn on Sami soon. He mentioned that next week's episode of RAW in Montreal would be the perfect place for the Alpha Academy member to turn heel and destroy the champ, thus setting up a new storyline.

"I think Chad is gonna turn on Sami in Montreal." [1:04:01 onwards]

This week on RAW, Sami and Gable took down Imperium in a tag team match.

The duo of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vince were not happy after their leader's loss at the Show of Shows. However, Sami Zayn and his WrestleMania coach picked up a convincing win after a Helluva Kick and Chaos Theory Suplex.

It will be interesting to see what fate awaits the new Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn as he walks into his hometown of Montreal next week on Monday Night RAW.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into wrestling. Check out her comments below.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you think Chad Gable will betray Sami Zayn? Yes No way! 0 votes View Discussion