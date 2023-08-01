Wrestling veteran discusses why Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler could have real-life heat heading into SummerSlam (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on the Shayna Baszler-Ronda Rousey two-part hype video on RAW, hailing it as the best segment of the show.

WWE aired a sit-down interview featuring Rousey and Baszler this week on RAW. The two women aired their grievances and detailed how their relationship had evolved over the years.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he loved the video package and claimed it was the best part of Monday's show. He speculated that the two women had some real issues, judging by how they spoke about each other.

"I will tell you this, though, this story, part one and part two, was the best thing on the whole entire show. For these girls to break down the way they did, there's definitely some reality to this story. There's definitely something going on with their relationship for them both to break down. Come on, bro, we've seen they're not the greatest actresses in the world. So when they're breaking down during the nuts and bolts of this promo, there's something there." [22:00 - 22:33]

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler got emotional during the interview

During the video package, both women became emotional as they recalled the ups and downs they had faced together. However, their opinions of each other made it clear that there are unlikely to reconcile on TV soon.

While Ronda Rousey claimed she did her best to support Baszler, The Queen of Spades felt that Rousey just used her as a sparring partner on her way to the top. Baszler vowed to teach The Rowdy One a lesson at SummerSlam and hurt her reputation as a major name in combat sports.

The two women will clash under MMA rules at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5.

