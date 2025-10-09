Wrestling veteran discusses Triple H's possible reaction to SmackDown botch: "He doesn't tear his performers down" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about Triple H's reaction to a major botch on WWE TV. The incident took place on an episode of SmackDown.

During the September 26 edition of the blue brand, Tiffany Stratton defended the WWE Women's Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax. During the match, Stratton had Jax pinned in the ring. However, in a horrible mix-up, the referee, Aja Smith, stopped the count after two, forcing Nia Jax to then kick out. The spot looked terrible on live TV.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Apter pointed out that the internet wrestling community was wondering if Triple H would have lashed out at Nia. He mentioned that everyone was speculating if Jax would get heat backstage from the creative head. The veteran journalist was confident that The Game would not have been too harsh on his performers. He detailed that Hunter might have praised them for covering up the botch and moving on with the match.

"They all said, 'Oh Nia Jax must have been torn to pieces by Triple H in the back.' He doesn't do that. He doesn't tear his performers down. I can almost guarantee you when they went back there, he said, you all covered it up very well. Let's move on," Apter said.

WWE covered up the botch well, with Tiffany procceding to hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on Nia. She then covered her opponent and picked up the win.

Several WWE Superstars like Chelsea Green and former stars like Baron Corbin also came out in support of Nia Jax after the incident, calling her a locker room leader.

