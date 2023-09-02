Wrestling veteran discusses Trish Stratus' future with WWE after Payback

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently commented on Trish Stratus' future with the company after her Steel Cage match against Becky Lynch.

Trish and Becky have been in a rivalry for months. The two stars met a Crown Jewel where Stratus got one over The Man thanks to some help from her new ally Zoey Stark. Since then, Lynch has done everything in her power to get another bout with the Hall of Famer.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran previewed Payback. Cornette mentioned that Trish probably was doing a short run with WWE and would be doing the honors for Becky in the match.

"Well, we've been waiting for this for quite some time, haven't we? I'm pretty sure this was probably gonna be where Becky emerges triumphant. I would think Trish came back for a limited run after she's been retired this long. So are they gonna transition to Becky and Zoey? And Zoey can carry the banner for Trish. I think we should bet on Becky for this one, don't you?" [From 00:55 to 01:25]

Trish Stratus has a stern message for her opponent

The build to this Steel Cage Showdown has been exhilarating. Becky Lynch left no stone unturned to finally get this match against The Hall of Famer.

However, just a day before the bout, Trish Stratus took to Twitter to share a message with her adversary. Trish warned Becky that she was the original "bad girl" in WWE and The Man is in for a fight at Payback.

It will be interesting to see how the Hall of Famer fares against The Man inside the Steel Cage with no Zoey Stark around to help her.

