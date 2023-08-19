Wrestling veteran discusses why WWE put LA Knight in a feud with The Miz (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about LA Knight's developing rivalry with The Miz.

The seeds of this feud were sown right after SummerSlam when Knight showed up on RAW. The Miz felt disrespected by The Megastar and claimed that he should have walked up to The A-Lister, introduced himself, and shook his hand.

Things got worse when the two stars confronted each other in the ring, and Knight planted the former WWE Champion with a Blunt Force Trauma. Miz showed up to SmackDown this week for retribution and ended up costing Knight his match against Austin Theory.

This week on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell claimed that WWE possibly wanted The Megastar to overcome The Miz. He explained that this rivalry would give both stars something to do before Knight started chasing a title.

"LA Knight is gonna get there. I guess they wanna give him a win over The Miz. It'll give both of them something to do for a while and that's the way it's gonna go. I think most wrestling fans watching this, they kinda understand it too like we do." [From 36:16 to 36:30]

Dutch Mantell feels LA Knight could win the United States Championship

During the same conversation, Mantell explained that WWE did a great job with booking Knight at the start of the show. He claimed that the 40-year-old star got the fans pumped for the rest of the show.

"I knew they were gonna bring LA Knight out there somewhere because of his reception. Bring him out first, that warms the crowd up. They stayed warm, and they did a finish that programs Knight further along and we'll see where that leads. I guarantee, what's the next pay-per-view they got? Payback. You think they'll put the title on LA Knight there? I think that's what they're working for. I don't know when they're gonna do it."

The former manager felt that WWE could probably look to put the United States Championship on Knight at the next premium live event, Payback, in September.

Do you think LA Knight will win the US title in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below.

