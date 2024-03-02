Wrestling veteran discusses why WWE tried to censor fan signs during The Rock's promo on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about The Rock's promo, some fan signs and chants being censored during this week's SmackDown.

The Brahma Bull went full heel on the WWE Universe once again this week. His vicious promo directed at the fans in Glendale, Arizona, prompted them to boo the star. There was also a sign with the words "Die Rocky Die," which the production crew tried to censor, leading to a short blackout during the broadcast.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell claimed that instead of blacking out the broadcast, WWE should have just focused on The Rock inside the ring instead.

The wrestling veteran detailed that the continuous interruptions didn't make for great TV, especially when the biggest star of the company was doing his promo.

"So you say they had a sign in the crowd, and they didn't want to see that? [...] Why didn't they just put the camera on The Rock and leave it for a while? [...] I'm just saying... It created more questions than what they got an answer for." [From 5:06 onwards]

Mantell feels WWE is doing great business with The Rock

During the same conversation, Mantell pointed out how The Rock claimed that WWE was selling out arenas across the country.

The People's Champ stated that the upcoming episodes of SmackDown in Dallas and Memphis were sold out as well.

"What Rock has to say, and he promoted Dallas and Memphis strongly. So tonight is sold out. He says Dallas is sold out, Memphis is sold out. He called it his town; Memphis is his town. They'll love that in Memphis."

The People's Champ is advertised to be on the blue brand for the next two weeks. In fact, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will also be on SmackDown next Friday to answer the challenge.

Things are heating up as we inch closer to WrestleMania, and it will be interesting to see what The American Nightmare has to say next week.

