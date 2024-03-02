Why did WWE forcibly black out the screen during The Rock's SmackDown segment? Fan hate hidden in plain sight

The Bloodline started WWE SmackDown off tonight, as Roman Reigns and The Rock continued their war against Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The Great One and the Tribal Chief held nothing back when tearing into the crowd.

The fans, of course, fought back with various chants. However, one member of the crowd had a response so harsh that it forced several blackouts to occur during the live broadcast. During the segment, a "Die, Rocky, Die" sign was seen around the fourth or fifth row, clear as day on camera and in the tweet below.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the random blackouts throughout the segment directly resulted from that sign. Multiple times in the past, the promotion has had to confiscate signs from fans for various reasons.

Expand Tweet

Considering the broadcast disruption, we can assume that no version of "Die, Rocky, Die" will be allowed.

The Bloodline issues a challenge to start WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

The Rock was late to join The Bloodline's segment, making sure to enter to his music. After insulting the crowd for a bit, he got down to business regarding the leader of the "Cody Crybabies."

At this point, The Great One denied Cody Rhodes' challenge of a one-on-one match. He did have a counteroffer, however.

After he mocked Cody's proposal, Rock offered the "biggest tag match in WWE history." He proposed that Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins face The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Night 1.

If the babyfaces won, The Bloodline will not be ringside during the world title match on Night 2. However, the bout will become a "Bloodline Rules" match if they lost.

If they accept, that will give Cody Rhodes, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and Roman Reigns double duty on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE