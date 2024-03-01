4 Reasons why The Rock must accept Cody Rhodes' challenge after WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes has laid out a huge challenge for The Rock. The American Nightmare wants to take on The Great One in singles action. Cody had called out The Rock for a one-on-one match-up at Elimination Chamber: Perth. The People’s Champion is likely to give his answer this week on SmackDown.

WWE has heavily teased a tag team match featuring the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins against The Rock and Roman Reigns. The Visionary was seen leaning heavily towards tag team action during their promo segment on The Grayson Waller Effect in Australia.

Let’s explore four reasons why The Rock versus Cody Rhodes should happen after WrestleMania 40.

#4. The Rock doesn’t seem to be in ring shape for singles competition

There’s no denying that The Rock is in great physical condition. The High Chief seems to make Roman Reigns look smaller when they are standing next to each other. That being said, his body may not be conditioned to work in singles competition.

Fans may recall that The People’s Champion heavily injured himself during his last singles match. Realistically, a singles match against Cody Rhodes booked a year (or even several months) in advance would allow the star to prepare himself for action.

#3. Seth Rollins cannot be left out of the equation

Seth Rollins’ low-key has been a great part of The Bloodline storyline. Roman Reigns has defeated every single opponent during his heel run. That being said, the Tribal Chief wasn’t able to pin or submit The Architect in their Royal Rumble 2022 match, and that DQ loss apparently haunts him to this day.

Hypothetically speaking, if Cody versus Rock happens at WrestleMania 40, then will WWE still do the rumored tag team match? Most likely not. The Visionary shouldn’t be left out of the equation because he was the one who proposed an alliance with The American Nightmare against The Bloodline in the first place.

#2. WrestleMania 40 is shaping up to be super stacked

This year’s WrestleMania is being hyped as the “Biggest WrestleMania of All Time.” WWE has already confirmed four matches for their upcoming Premium Live Event. Plus, The Great One’s involvement has taken the hype to a new level.

With more high-profile matches expected to be announced in the coming weeks, fans can expect WrestleMania XL to be a grand spectacle.

Triple H could book the tag team contest between The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes to set up Cody versus Rock for next year.

#1. Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock leads to another huge match

Ideally, SummerSlam or Survivor Series 2024 would be the ideal stage to host Cody Rhodes versus The Rock. The Great One has a huge history of creating big moments at these Premium Live Events. Plus, it would allow Cody to hunt down the next member of The Bloodline after a potential win over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

Ideally, Roman Reigns would cost The People’s Champion his match against Cody Rhodes, setting up a huge feud with his cousin in the process.

Roman stays heel on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Rock costs Roman his match either at Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber. They meet at WrestleMania 41 to finish their story.

