5 ways Triple H can get back at The Rock following SmackDown

Triple H versus The Rock was the main event of the second WWE SmackDown nearly 25 years ago. Now, both icons of this business are blending kayfabe with reality to deliver what could be the greatest storyline in the history of this business.

Both men have successfully mimicked their in-ring success onto corporate hierarchy, with Paul Leveque being WWE’s Chief Content Officer and Dwayne Johnson recently finding himself on TKO’s Board of Directors.

The storyline has so far seen The Rock and Triple H sound off on each other following the chaotic WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event. The High Chief wants the Cerebral Assassin to “fix” the so-called Cody Rhodes’ problem or “we will” - referring to himself and The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman).

Let’s take a look at five ways Triple H can get back at The Rock following the events from this week:

#5. Triple H unites WWE roster against Corporate Bloodline

There’s no arguing that the current WWE roster is extremely loyal to Triple H. The Game has practically overseen their growth all the way from NXT to the main roster. From World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to former Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, most of the superstars owe a huge part of their success to Hunter.

Hypothetically, The Rock would use everything in their path to stop Cody Rhodes and everyone who dares question his abuse of power, prompting Triple H to unite the WWE roster (at least, those who are willing to join him) against the Corporate Bloodline. After all, he has already made it clear who’s making the decisions in the WWE.

#4. Propose tag team match featuring The Rock and Roman Reigns

The Rock originally wanted to face Roman Reigns for the Head of the Table, but at the expense of Cody Rhodes. Now, both men have focused their attention on the American Nightmare, creating an alliance that’s even greater than The Bloodline. That raises the question: who would try to stop this awesome alliance of Rock and Reigns?

To answer the question, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The Visionary was absolutely convincing in his reaction to The Bloodline’s treatment of Rhodes. Rollins and Rhodes may not see eye to eye on many things, but they always do what’s best for fan interest. Triple H probably knows this as well, and he could book the two stars in a tag team match against the Great One and The Tribal Chief.

#3. Bring CM Punk on commentary

Despite not being present on the stage, CM Punk was one of the best parts of the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event. The Straight Edge Superstar didn’t mince his words when reacting to The Rock’s uncalled-for attack on Cody Rhodes. It is safe to say that the TKO Executive wasn’t pleased with the choice of words.

It was recently reported that WWE is looking to use CM Punk on commentary amid his in-ring absence. Given his history with almost every man involved in the heated storyline, the Voice of the Voiceless could offer his wisdom behind the desk. Who knows, we may hear Punk on commentary during the highly-anticipated segment featuring The Corporate Bloodline next week on SmackDown.

#2. The Power Trip

The Rock seems to have forgotten that Triple H is known as the Cerebral Assassin for a reason. Back in 2001, Hunter tricked fans into thinking that he was coming to the aid of The Rock during the steel cage match against Steve Austin, only for them to witness the formation of the Two-man Power Trip.

While the alliance was short-lived, it managed to solidify Austin and Triple H as the most dominant team in WWE at the time. The pair ran roughshod over the competition to the point they didn’t have any until Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit stepped up.

If there’s one man who can truly stop The Rock, it’s Steve Austin. The Rattlesnake may not be the best wrestler in the world, but he can still throw some very good punches and even pull off a couple of stunners on the Corporate Bloodline if needed.

#1. All roads lead to Survivor Series: WarGames

If not for his health scare, Triple H and The Rock would’ve been a marquee match at Survivor Series for the control of WWE. Both men were supposed to have a WrestleMania match a few years back, but the plan was scrapped.

Ideally, the long-term storyline would see the Corporate Bloodline and Team WWE engaged in a heated feud in the lead-up to Survivor Series: WarGames, with both parties handpicking 10 superstars to battle for the ultimate control inside the steel structure.