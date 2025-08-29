Wrestling veteran drops bombshell on WWE’s reaction to Raja Jackson controversy (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about how WWE reacted to the Raja Jackson controversy. Raja, the son of famous MMA star Rampage Jackson, was in the news recently.

Jackson was attending an event by Knokx Pro Wrestling, where he attacked one of the stars Syko Stu. The assault was a result of a confrontation before the show. Raja planted Stu with a Spinebuster, followed by several blows to the head of the unconscious wrestler before other stars could restrain him. The whole angle was a shoot, and Stu had to be hospitalized.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Apter was confused as to why the vicious attack hadn't been stopped much earlier. He felt the promotion should have had people stopping Raja Jackson before he could inflict that much damage on Stu. The veteran journalist reported that Rikishi owns the promotion, and the company had been stripped of their WWE ID affiliation because of the incident. He also noted that the Los Angeles Police Department was investigating the case, and Knokx Pro had told their wrestlers not to speak with the police.

"I'm just like you two. Why wasn't it stopped before when they said that he was shooting on this guy for real? It's just that something like this should not have happened. I understand that the promoter Knokx Pro Wrestling in California, Rikishi owns the company there. They have been stripped of their affiliation with WWE because of this, number one, as a training center. And number two, they have told their wrestlers not to talk to the police or anything."

Syko Stu is still admitted to the hospital, recovering from the injuries sustained during the assault. His family has started a GoFundMe for the star, with major current and former WWE stars such as Chris Jericho, Finn Balor, and Nic Nemeth contributing to his cause.

