  Wrestling veteran drops shocking prediction about John Cena's title win - "This is gonna be the biggest scr**job" (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran drops shocking prediction about John Cena's title win - "This is gonna be the biggest scr**job" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Mar 06, 2025 18:11 GMT
John Cena attacked Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber [Image: WWE.com]
John Cena attacked Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber [Image credit: WWE.com]

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about John Cena's future in WWE. The Leader of Cenation recently shocked fans with an unexpected heel turn.

Cena sold his soul to The Rock at Elimination Chamber, much to the shock and dismay of the WWE Universe. He attacked Cody Rhodes with unrelenting ferocity and floored the champ, with The Final Boss and Travis Scott also jumping in on the action.

Veteran journalist Bill Apter joined WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long and host Mac Davis on The Wrestling Time Machine this week. Apter felt John Cena would win the elusive 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41. He predicted that Cody would beat the hellish Cena only for The Rock to interject and restart the match, allowing the 47-year-old to pin the champion.

also-read-trending Trending
"They're gonna make him a heel champion. Cody's gonna beat him but The Rock is gonna overturn it somehow. Cena's gonna get the 17th Championship. I don't know where it'll go there. But I have a feeling this is gonna be the biggest scr**job since Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart ever in the history of professional wrestling." [From 6:47 onwards]
John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Check out his comments in the video below:

youtube-cover
John Cena will now face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see how The American Nightmare responds to the shocking betrayal from John Cena in the lead-up to The Show of Shows.

If you use the quote from this article, please embed the exclusive YouTube video and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
