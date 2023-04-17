Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell says 28-year-old megastar will benefit from WWE's new owners (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell believes that everyone will ultimately benefit from the recent deal that saw Endeavor purchase 51% of WWE. With a new era in wrestling, Mantell said that Logan Paul, in particular, will benefit from WWE's new owners.

The Endeavor purchase of WWE is set to mark a brand new era as the Holdings Company will create a new merger company that will have WWE and UFC under one umbrella. It will create a $21 billion+ empire that is only set to grow as WWE was valued at $9.3 billion, while the UFC is valued at $12.1 billion.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised Logan Paul for his WrestleMania 39 performance and believes that he will benefit the most from the WWE-Endeavor deal.

"First of all, he's an athlete. Second of all, he gets it. He gets what needs to be done. He's not a prima donna, he's not all wrapped up into himself, and he'll work the match and adjust himself, as proven by having Seth [Rollins]...he did the honors for Seth," said Mantell.

The wrestling veteran continued:

"I think he also understands this new relationship between WWE and Endeavor. It will help him in the long run. He's a social media influencer and what better partner can he ask for than Endeavor? They've got all the connections, so it's almost like some guys are too lucky. Endeavor came in at the right time. I think it's going to benefit everybody, we'll have to see. So going back to that morale question, yes they [fans] need to shut up and see where this new relationship leads them personally." (4:20-5:27)

You can watch the full video below:

Dutch Mantell thinks Logan Paul was "born for this"

In the very same interview, Dutch Mantell continued praising Logan Paul and even said that WWE left WrestleMania in the best shape he's ever seen:

"He was born for it. Come right off, great spot, and I think this helps Seth Rollins because it damn sure didn't hurt him. I think this victory means a lot on the big stage, and we'll see where it leaves him. I think WWE left WrestleMania in the best shape that I've ever seen them leave one." (6:16-6:45)

The Maverick recently announced that he has re-signed with WWE on a multiyear deal. It remains to be seen how things will pan out for him as the year rolls on.

