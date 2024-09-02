Wrestling veteran explains major reason why WWE can't turn The Wyatt Sicks heels

The Wyatt Sicks have made an immediate impact on WWE RAW following their debut on June 17th. However, a longtime wrestling veteran sees a problem with the mysterious group led by Uncle Howdy and feels the company might have a hard time turning them heels.

Howdy and his people have been in a feud with Chad Gable for a couple of months now. The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile added more layers to it, although it has been a one-sided affair.

On a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the man formerly known as Zeb Colter admitted that he was never a fan of Bray Wyatt. However, it was more of how WWE booked Wyatt during his entire run and the failure to get him over like The Undertaker.

Mantel then pointed out that with The Wyatt Sicks being formed for the memory of the former WWE Champion, it might be hard to make them bad guys, which will limit how the creative team books them moving forward.

"I think they're more liked than disliked because of their purpose in being there, and that is to honor Bray Wyatt. So if you boo The Wyatt Sicks, aren't you booing Bray Wyatt in essence? I mean, I know that's thinking too much, but I would bring this up at a creative meeting, and then they would fire me and tell me to go damn get a job down at the fire department because I'm overthinking it," Mantel said. [From 3:51 - 4:18]

It's too early to tell what WWE is planning for Uncle Howdy and the rest of the group. It has been a slow burn with the company introducing each character meticulously, so fans will get invested.

The Wyatt Sicks might be bringing back a Bray Wyatt gimmick on TV

Uncle Howdy made his in-ring debut last Monday on RAW, defeating Chad Gable in a chaotic main-event match. Ahead of tonight's edition of the red brand in Denver, Erick Rowan, who plays Rambling Rabbit, teased the potential return of the Firefly Fun House.

Rowan shared a black and white video showing Yaelokre's Harpy Hare song featured on Sesame Street. It was inside an old television model, which has been synonymous with Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House. The former Wyatt Family also wrote this one-word cryptic message:

"RIVER."

The Firefly Fun House introduced several characters as puppets who have come to life with The Wyatt Sicks. It also gave birth to a new version of Bray Wyatt that eventually led to The Fiend, which might be the most successful gimmick of his career.

