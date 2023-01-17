Wrestling veteran explains why WWE made a mistake by tying Alexa Bliss to Bray Wyatt's current storyline (Exclusive)

Bray Wyatt is currently feuding with LA Knight over on WWE SmackDown. Since returning to the company, he has been linked with Uncle Howdy. Former head writer Vince Russo recently shared his take on the angle.

Similarly, Alexa Bliss has also been associated with Howdy, who has already confronted the former RAW Women's Champion on the red brand. This week on RAW, Howdy saved Bliss from Bianca Belair.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained why WWE had possibly made a mistake by tying Bliss to Wyatt and his storyline.

"Bro, you gotta be very very careful, look at you're doing here, okay? I don't watch SmackDown, I don't think of Bray Wyatt as a babyface or a heel, he is Bray Wyatt. Bro, people love Bray Wyatt, universally they love Bray Wyatt. Okay, bro, now you're connecting Alexa Bliss to a storyline Bray Wyatt is part of," said Vince Russo.

Russo added that tying Bliss to Wyatt's storyline might harm Belair as a champion.

"So, if Bray Wyatt is beloved and a fan favorite, now you're tying Alexa to that story, which you shouldn't do if you want to keep the champion strong. That's really what's going on," added Russo. [55:26 - 56:36]

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell has claimed that he isn't a fan of Bray Wyatt anymore

Dutch Mantell recently shared his opinion of Bray Wyatt. Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the WWE veteran explained why he isn't a fan of Wyatt.

According to Mantell, Wyatt was intriguing when he first returned to WWE but hasn't done anything significant in recent months. He said:

"To me, he was intriguing first and now that's wearing thin cause he's doing nothing really, just talking, sitting in a rocking chair. I got it."

Wyatt will be in action against LA Knight at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event.

