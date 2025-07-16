Wrestling veteran exposes major flaw in Goldberg's retirement match; slams WWE for negligence - "That wasn't right" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed an issue with Goldberg's retirement match. The legend had his last match at Saturday night's main event this past week.

The 58-year-old veteran went toe-to-toe with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. He even managed to hit a vicious Jackhammer on the Ring General. However, he couldn't pick up the win and finally faded away when the champ caught him in a Sleeper hold.

During this week's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter commented that the way the match was called off bothered him. An advocate of old school wrestling, Bill pointed out that Goldberg's hand should have been raised three times during the Sleeper hold before calling off the match. He suggested the referee was too hasty with the decision.

"I'm gonna tell you what bothers me. Not even the thing about the retirement. The old rule in wrestling, you know, it's a new new era, new day, is when you got the guy in the sleeper hold, the referee comes over and he raises your hand, puts it down, you're supposed to have three chances at this thing. As soon as Goldberg's hand went up once and dropped down, the referee stopped the match. Okay, that wasn't right." [From 6:45 onwards]

Despite the loss, Goldberg managed to put on a stellar matchup for the fans in attendance and the millions watching worldwide. After the encounter, the legend cut an emotional promo thanking his family, friends, and fans for supporting him throughout his Hall of Fame career.

