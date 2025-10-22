Wrestling veteran expresses disgust towards Vince McMahon following Torrie Wilson's comment (Exclusive)

Torrie Wilson recently made a comment about Vince McMahon that raised many eyebrows, considering the circumstances of it. A longtime wrestling veteran called it "creepy" and "so wrong" and denounced McMahon for it.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, host Chris Featherstone asked ex-WWE writer Vince Russo about Torrie Wilson's comment, where she essentially stated that she was made to kiss Vince McMahon on day one, and Linda McMahon was present through it all.

Vince Russo expressed his disgust with the situation and said that nothing like that happened when he was writing for WWE. He called it creepy and morally wrong for Vince McMahon to put an employee in that position:

"That's so creepy and so wrong. When I was there and I was writing for Vince, there were no females involved. Why? Because they couldn't say no. That's horrible. You're going to have these beautiful women making out with Vince, different women every week, because they can't say no? I would have never ever done that. Never in a million years."

You can watch the full video below:

What was the full context of the comment that Torrie Wilson made about Vince McMahon?

The main issue came with the fact that it happened on her very first day in the company, and it was even crazier because Linda McMahon was present and navigating it while it was all happening. This is what Torrie Wilson said about the incident on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show:

"Just like I always handled everything else. Just felt someone pushing me on the back, and just do it. Kissing Vince was interesting because Linda was standing right there, kinda helping navigate it all. I don't know if that made me feel better or more weird, but I don't know, I was just really happy to have a big role on TV then."

Anybody can empathize with Torrie Wilson's situation. To be in such a larger-than-life environment like WWE and then working with the most powerful man in the industry itself sounds like quite a task. To be in such an intimate scene with him seems even more so.

Thankfully, things worked out and Wilson got into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. Still, the era she was in was far from the women's revolution and subsequent evolution.

