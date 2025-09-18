"K*ssing Vince first day" - Torrie Wilson opens up on having to do a scene with Vince McMahon immediately with Linda McMahon present

Torrie Wilson has spoken up now about having to film a scene with Vince McMahon on her first day in WWE. She also mentioned that his wife, Linda McMahon, was present.

Ad

Torrie Wilson was talking about her experience working with WWE when she first signed with the company during her appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. She spoke about how some of the superstars, like Stone Cold and Kurt Angle, were great and funny.

She also talked about the challenge of having to work with someone like Vince McMahon on an intense scene immediately upon signing with the company, and it took place on the first day with Linda McMahon present.

Ad

Trending

"It was obviously extremely intimidating, working with Vince during the first day... and k*ssing Vince, first day!"

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

When asked what that was like, she talked about how the work for that scene played out and the fact that Linda McMahon, Vince's wife, was producing the segment as well, making it an even more surreal experience for her. She said that at the end of the day, at that point in her life, she was glad to have the time on TV.

Ad

"Just like I always handled everything else. Just felt someone pushing me on the back, and just do it. K*ssing Vince was interesting because Linda was standing right there, kinda helping navigate it all. I don't know if that made me feel better or more weird, but I don't know, I was just really happy to have a big role on TV then."

Ad

For any quotes used from this article, please provide h/t to Sportskeeda and link back.

Ad

Torrie Wilson has returned to WWE in recent years after being forced to retire

Torrie Wilson opened up about being forced to retire from WWE early in her career after her back surgery. She admitted that she did not want to hurt herself there.

The star has since returned to the company and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019. She has since returned several times for sporadic appearances, at the Draft, and also when inducting Stacy Keibler into the Hall of Fame.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!