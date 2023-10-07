Wrestling veteran feels Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and IYO SKY will have a "very competitive" battle at WWE Fastlane (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter feels the WWE Women's Championship match featuring IYO SKY, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair will be fiercely contested.

SKY was set to defend the crown against the Empress of Tomorrow when Charlotte appeared on SmackDown. The following week, Flair got under the skin of Bayley and forced the Damage CTRL leader to give her a title opportunity, making it a Triple Threat affair at Fastlane.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter predicted that Asuka would be walking away with the win. He claimed that all three women were very talented and would put on a competitive, ruthless battle for the gold.

"I think Asuka is going to win that match. It's gonna be very competitive between the three of them because we have three women athletes that really know how to do what they're doing. But I think Asuka is going to take this one," the wrestling veteran said. [From 5:15 - 5:30]

Teddy Long also favored Asuka's chances at WWE Fastlane

During the same discussion, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also agreed with Bill Apter and said that Asuka was possibly walking out as the champion.

He claimed that the Empress of Tomorrow was entertaining and made for good television.

"I agree too, Bill. I think Asuka is gonna do it too. She's funny too, real entertaining. I like her. Yeah, so I think Asuka is gonna be your winner." [From 5:32 - 5:41]

It will be interesting to see how the Triple Threat match pans out. Bayley and Dakota Kai will also be at ringside, trying to title the odds in favor of IYO. However, with Charlotte in the midst, she could easily manipulate The Role Model and cost SKY the title.

