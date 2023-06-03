Wrestling veteran feels former TNA star could be overwhelming babyface in a first-ever feud against Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about a possible challenger for Roman Reigns.

Reigns has crossed over a thousand days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Although the Head of the Table has had to deal with some strife within The Bloodline, the title is still safe around his waist with no one even close to challenging him for the gold.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned LA Knight who had served long tenures in the indies, TNA, and NXT, could be a favorite to win the Money in the Bank and cash in on Roman. He explained that with the reactions Knight has been getting, he would be the automatic babyface against The Tribal Chief.

"You don't have to switch him because he'll already be a babyface going up against Roman, immediately. I think the crowd would overwhelmingly go for LA Knight and just see what he can do. I don't think you have to physically turn him at this point. If he showed up against Roman Reigns, he'll automatically be a babyface. That takes care of the problem." [From 32:30 - 33:57]

Roman Reigns celebrated 1000 days as Champion on SmackDown

Triple H made a special appearance on the blue brand this week to kick off the celebrations for Roman Reigns for completing 1000 days as the Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief came down to the ring with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Reigns took the mic to profess his greatness and asked the fans to acknowledge him. However, he was interrupted by The Usos.

Jimmy Uso stood up to the Head of the Table and explained to Solo that Reigns would abuse him as well. After an emotional promo exchange, Roman hugged Jimmy but said no to the idea of working together.

Solo then hit a Samoan Spike on Jimmy before leaving the ring with Roman and Heyman.

