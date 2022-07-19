"This is great" - Wrestling veteran says Seth Rollins vs. Ezekiel was a proper pro wrestling match (Exclusive)

Legendary journalist Bill Apter heaped praise on Seth Rollins and Ezekiel's singles match from this week's episode of RAW.

After The Visionary attacked Riddle during the KO show, Elias' younger brother confronted him backstage. A match between the two men was set up for later in the night. The back-and-forth contest ended with Rollins picking up the victory. However, Ezekiel potentially gave a good account of his in-ring skills with an impressive performance.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Bill Apter said that Rollins vs. Ezekiel reminded him of an old-school Jim Crockett Promotions match.

He even recalled telling Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta how pleased he was with the recent match on RAW.

"There was one match tonight that was pro wrestling. That was Seth Rollins against Ezekiel," said Bill Apter. "Yes, I thought that was a good, old-school, Florida Championship Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotions type of wrestling match. It was a back-and-forth that was very little schtick in it. I remember saying to Riju; I said, 'This is great.' And he said, 'Well, you're a Zeke freak, right?' I said it was a good match." [8:30 – 9:03]

WWE has involved Ezekiel in Seth Rollins' feud with Riddle

The promotion has spent some time building up Seth Rollins' program with Riddle as one of the top angles on RAW for SummerSlam.

The two superstars have had matches on the live event circuit, and as confirmed on RAW, Riddle and Rollins will face each other at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, WWE arguably needed to add another layer to the on-screen storyline, and that's where Ezekiel came into the picture and proved his worth.

While Zeke has seemingly won fans over as the "younger brother" of Elias, the superstar doesn't have a good record against The Visionary. Ezekiel lost a singles match to Rollins on the July 4 episode of RAW, and he again fell short in their rematch during the latest edition of the red brand.

However, could Riddle succeed where Zeke failed and defeat Rollins on July 30? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

