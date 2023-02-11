Wrestling veteran feels Triple H is "p**sed off" with WWE faction after burial on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels that Triple H has lost interest in Hit Row.

This week on the blue brand, WWE official Adam Pearce sanctioned a match between Hit Row and the Banger Bros. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Ashante Adonis squared off against the Scottish Warrior but was leveled with the Glasgow Kiss. McIntyre and Sheamus dominated the matchup. They finally put Hit Row out of their misery as Drew hit a Claymore to Top Dolla while Sheamus planted Adonis with a Brogue Kick to earn a one-sided victory for the duo.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell was surprised by how Sheamus and Drew obliterated Hit Row. The wrestling veteran mentioned that Triple H may feel that the faction is not as good as he initially thought and was using them as enhancement talent.

"You know who they p**sed off? Probably Triple H because they're the s**ts." [16:14 - 16:18]

Dutch Mantell is not a fan of WWE faction Hit Row

During the conversation, Dutch Mantell stated that Hit Row did not have the star power to draw audiences. He clarified that he had no personal issues with the faction, but they could not sell tickets.

"Let me ask you. If Top Dolla was the main event in some show, that's all they got. Would you wanna buy a ticket to watch it? Be truthful, would you buy a ticket?" Mantell continued, "I don't think those two guys, nothing against them, I don't even know them, I don't think they can sell water in the desert." [17:19 - 18:10]

Hit Row returned to WWE last year after being released during the Vince McMahon regime. However, since turning heel, the stable has had very little success in terms of wins under its belts.

