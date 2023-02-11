WWE SmackDown Results: Top star teases breakup of the Bloodline; #1 contender crowned - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (February 10, 2023)

Paul Heyman was out to kick off SmackDown and said he had some spoilers for Elimination Chamber. He noted that Sami Zayn becoming the Universal Champ was impossible, and the titles ran deep in the Anoa'i family.

Sami showed up behind Paul Heyman, who noticed him after a bit. Zayn laid out the facts - the Bloodline was falling apart, and Roman was a tyrant. Sami added that Roman was on his way out and had eight days left.

Sami hugged Heyman and said that he would be the one to take down Cody Rhodes.

WWE SmackDown Results (February 10, 2023): Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Hit Row

McIntyre and Adonis kicked off the match, and Drew got some big moves early on. Dolla dragged Drew out of the ring before Sheamus was tagged in, and he dropped Adonis before getting a big dropkick.

Sheamus went for the Beats of Bodhran, but it was almost blocked when Dolla rescued Adonis but took the beating himself. Sheamus got the White Noise and Drew hit the Claymore on Dolla before Adonis took the Brogue kick and went down for the three-count.

Result: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus def. Hit Row

Grade: B

Jimmy Uso called Jey to find out if he was showing up for the title match later in the night.

Carmen Harress vs. Lacey Evans on SmackDown

We got another squash match from Lacey Evans, who was busy doing pushups and showboating.

She got some strikes before locking in the Cobra Clutch for the easy win.

Result: Lacey Evans def. Carmen Harress

Grade: C

Jimmy Uso was still trying to reach Jey but still got no answer. He told this to Heyman, who refused to back him up in the ring.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville caused a fuss backstage, and Adam Pearce booked them a match.

Jimmy Uso made his entrance alone, and it looked like he might defend his title on his own, but then Jey showed up at the last second.

The Usos (c) vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet - WWE Tag Team Title match on SmackDown

Jey and Ricochet kicked off the match, and the Usos were in control early on. Ricochet got an elbow before Braun came in and isolated Jimmy. Ricochet was sent outside before Strowman ran Jey into the corner.

Braun took Jimmy down at ringside before Jey came in with a dive. Ricochet got a near fall off a shooting star back in the ring. Braun was in control and got the Running Powerslam on Jimmy before Ricochet got the Swanton, but the pin was broken.

Strowman charged at Jey outside, but Jey dodged, and Braun went through the barricades. In the ring, Ricochet got another shooting star, but Jey came in with a Frog Splash and picked up the win.

Result: The Usos def. Braun Strowman & Ricochet to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles

Grade: B

After the match, Jimmy asked Jey if he was still with the Bloodline, but the latter just left.

Natalya was out next and talked about Shayna Baszler breaking her neck. She called Baszler a cheap knockoff version of Ronda Rousey and made fun of her before Shayna walked out.

Shayna was unhappy and brought Ronda as a backup. They attacked Natalya in the ring, and Shotzi tried to help her but was thrown out.

Ronda set her up for a knee strike from Shayna before Natalya was driven out of the ring as well.

Sami Zayn showed up backstage when Jey was on his way out and told him that he would take Roman out at Elimination Chamber in eight days.

Sami told Jey that he didn't have to go down with the ship and thanked him for his decision at the Royal Rumble. Sami added that he acknowledged Jey, and they fist-bumped before SmackDown continued.

Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan on SmackDown

Deville and Liv kicked off the match, and Sonya was sent into the corner early on before Morgan got some hip attacks. Deville got a near fall off a big knee strike before tagging Green in.

Green dragged Liv by the hair before Sonya accidentally took her down. Raquel was tagged in, and she hit the Texana Bomb before Liv came in with the finisher on Green for the win.

Result: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan def. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

Grade: C

Charlotte was in a backstage interview, and she spoke about her upcoming match against Rhea Ripley.

Karrion Kross vs. Madcap Moss vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar - WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Match on SmackDown

Kross and Mysterio went after each other as the bell rang, as did Moss and Escobar. Moss was sent outside before Kross and Escobar tried to take each other out. Kross was sent outside, and Escobar faced Mysterio, who missed the 619.

We got some dives to the outside before Escobar got a near fall in the ring. Rey came back and took Kros down with a DDT before Escobar got the Phantom Driver.

Rey got the 619, but Scarlett ran a distraction, allowing Kross to get back in control. Kross got the Krosshammer, and Escobar took out Kross. Madcap came in with a flying elbow drop before picking up the win.

Result: Madcap Moss won the match and became the #1 Contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Grade: B+

Before SmackDown went off the air, Paul Heyman told Jimmy that Roman wanted the Usos to stay home next week.

Episode rating: B

We got the return of Jey Uso on SmackDown while a new #1 contender was crowned tonight.

