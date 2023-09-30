Wrestling veteran feels WWE should prioritize popular star's push over of The Rock (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels LA Knight is finally getting his main event push.

Knight was on SmackDown this week. He rushed in to help John Cena during a two-on-one beatdown by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. He cleared the ring and even signed that contract to become Cena's partner at Fastlane.

This week on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell initially thought that LA Knight had garnered 150 million views on social media. When he realized it was The Rock, he felt that Knight should still challenge The Great One's claim to the title. He stated that Knight was on the show before Rocky's return, and he could get credited for the views as well.

"Well, when they saw 150 million views, they said, 'Well, we might be missing the boat here. Let's go with this guy.' What had 150 million views? [That was The Rock]. No, [Knight] needs to claim it anyway. Hey, I don't give a sh*t. Just say, 'hey, I was on before him and that's why it hit 150 million.'" [From 19:05 to 19:41]

LA Knight missed WWE SmackDown last week

After missing out on WWE SmackDown last Friday, LA Knight made a triumphant return to the blue brand this week.

There were elaborate plans for The Megastar last week, as he was expected to come out to save Cena during the contract signing segment. However, he was sidelined after coming in contact with COVID-19.

However, after this week's show, it has become clear that Knight will team up with Cena in his fight against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. It will be interesting to see how this newly formed tag team performs against the combined might of The Bloodline.

