Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels that RAW was all over the place despite the fact that some huge stars like Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and CM Punk were on the show.

This week's episode of the red brand emanated from Chicago and was an important pit stop ahead of WrestleMania. The fans witnessed The Rock make a surprise return to destroy Cody during the show. Punk also showed up during the show to announce that he would be a commentator during the Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre contest.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo felt that there were too many things going on during the show, and casual fans could not follow the action.

"I watched this show in its entirety. There was nothing on this show that got me any more interested in watching WrestleMania. People have to understand, I look at these shows as a writer and a producer. It seems to me there is nothing easy, straightforward that I can follow. This show is just all over the place, there is no focus." [1:41 onwards]

The former writer further justified his opinion with some examples. He detailed that Cody was doing segments with the Rock when he was slated to face Roman Reigns. He also pointed out how CM Punk was the focus of the Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre feud.

"We've got Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns fighting for the Universal title and we're in the ring with Cody Rhodes and The Rock. Then we have Seth Rollins with a championship match against Drew McIntyre. Then we got Seth Rollins in the ring with CM Punk. Then we got Drew McIntyre cutting a promo on CM Punk. I feel like there is no focus."

This week's show has set the tone for WrestleMania and what's to come at the Show of Shows. We also got some intense physicality between The Rock and Cody Rhodes.

It will be interesting to see what happens next week on the red brand when The Final Boss and Roman Reigns show up together.

