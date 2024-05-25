Wrestling veteran feels WWE could rectify missed opportunity with Jesse Ventura under new management (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about legendary wrestler and announcer Jesse "The Body" Ventura possibly making a return to WWE. Ventura was a prominent feature for the company back in the 80s as a part-time wrestler and announcer.

The legendary star recently revealed in an interview that he was in negotiations with the company about a possible return. He stated that the new management was one of the reasons he was considering a return after his falling out with Vince McMahon back in the day.

This week on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter pointed out that Ventura had a huge fanbase back in the day that WWE never capitalized on because of their soured relationship. However, he felt that with the new management, it was possible that the company could bring back the former employee under a Legends deal.

"Yeah, you figure now Jesse Ventura, for the fans of that era when he was a commentator, he had a very large fanbase that WWE never really marketed after he left. He didn't leave on conditions that either of them liked. But now with this new company, with TKO and Endeavor, it's like, 'Hey, why don't we do this? This guy was a legend. Let's do something with him.' That's the mentality." [From 02:31 onwards]

With Vince McMahon out of the way, the TKO-led company has pivoted in the way they conduct business. This is evident in the storylines and the new creative direction under Triple H.

It will be interesting to see if the company decides to mend relationships with the legend and Jesse Ventura returns to the WWE.

