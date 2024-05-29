Wrestling veteran feels WWE star needs to prove himself, calls him "reincarnation of Goldberg"

WWE star Bron Breakker has been a force of nature on Monday Night RAW in the last couple of weeks. Former manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about how the company has been booking the star.

Breakker mauled his opponent, Kale Dixon, last week. The referee stopped the match, considering the damage the second-generation pro wrestler had inflicted on his opponent. However, this did not stop the RAW star as he continued attacking Dixon until Adam Pearce and other WWE officials arrived to separate the two competitors.

During a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran mentioned that WWE creative must ensure it doesn't book Breakker into a corner with the same type of matches.

Trending

"They gotta be careful with Bron Breakker. I saw this last match, he just beats the h*ll out of the guy, and in the process, he did nothing that the fans would like. I guess he's a babyface but he's like, he could be the one with that style. So, I gotta see how he is with a story."

Mantell pointed out that the former NXT Champion was doing great with short matches, but he needed to prove himself in major angles and storylines as well. He felt that Breakker could become another Goldberg wannabe without compelling storylines.

"Yeah, he can have a forty-five-second match, a minute match. He can have those in NXT. But I want to see how he does with a story because we've seen forever the guy comes in, he's tough and nobody could beat him. To me, he's doing the reincarnation of Goldberg with the Spear. But when it comes to the time that he's suppose to actually start wrestling, how are the people gonna take him?" [0:50 - 2:00]

Bron Breakker speared Ricochet on WWE RAW this week

Ricochet and Ilja Dragunov locked horns in a singles match this week on WWE RAW. The two stars were in the middle of a classic when Bron Breakker crept out of nowhere and speared The Human Highlight Reel.

Breakker didn't stop at that, as he delivered a Spear to Dragunov when the latter tried to fight him off.

Expand Tweet

Breakker seems frustrated after being left out of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament and being picked much later than some of his former NXT colleagues in the recently concluded WWE Draft. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the second-generation star on RAW in the coming weeks.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription while using any quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback