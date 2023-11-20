Wrestling veteran has fond memories of winning first-ever title in WWE 13 years ago

A wrestling veteran has recalled fond memories of winning first-ever WWE title 13 years ago.

Natalya has been in the Stamford-based promotion for over 10 years now. She is an accomplished veteran who has done it all in the business. She has won multiple championships, and has been involved in numerous storylines over the past few years.

In fact, 13 years ago today, Natalya won her first-ever title in the company - The Divas Championship. Looking back on this day, the wrestling veteran had fond memories of the historic moment as she shared a picture of it on social media.

"On this day in history, I won my first championship in WWE. This moment reminds me of the importance of having goals (big and small), working on them every single day, being consistent, being relentless and fighting hard for your dreams. Let nothing stop you," wrote Natalya

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Natalya believes Tyson Kidd was meant to be a producer in WWE

Natalya and Tyson Kidd both started their careers at around the same time. However, their careers took different paths as Natalya still performs in the ring, while Tyson Kidd suffered an injury that forced him to retire.

Since retiring from the ring, Kidd has taken on the role of a producer, and has produced some crucial women's matches over the years. Natalya recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter where she stated that Kidd was destined to be a producer because he's so good at it.

“He’s done so much more for the industry, especially with the women’s division from where he is at right now, than I think he could have ever done as a performer in WWE. He has been the producer for both of the women’s matches at WrestleMania that main evented. There is a long, long list of women and men that want to work with TJ in WWE because he is so good at what he does. I think he was always destined to be a producer in WWE, and his injury kind of took him there a little sooner.” [1:36 onwards]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Natalya, and how many more championships she is going to win in the company.

What do make of Natalya's career? Sound off in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.