Wrestling veteran goes off on Kevin Owens during recent public rant (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Aug 22, 2024 02:17 GMT
Kevin Owens will clash with Cody Rhodes at Bash in Berlin [Image credits: WWE]
Former WWE head writer Vince Russo came down hard on Kevin Owens recently. The star is set to battle Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Bash in Berlin.

A couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes offered a title shot to Owens. He was initially hesitant about accepting the match, claiming he wasn't worthy. However, he grabbed the opportunity after some convincing backstage from Cody and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the former writer questioned the whole angle. He was puzzled why Owens would let go of a title shot when there was an entire roster that wanted the same opportunity.

"So, he (Cody Rhodes) offers a title shot to Kevin Owens. I never thought I would see this in my entire lifetime. Kevin Owens turns down the title shot saying he's not worthy and there's a locker room full of guys. I don't know why."

Russo was also shocked that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis had to convince Owens to take the opportunity. He felt the whole angle didn't make the two stars look good at all.

"Now, we gotta go to Nick Aldis and Nick and Cody have to convince Kevin Owens? Listen, I'm old, I'm bitter, I'm irrelevant, check all those boxes. Please try to explain for me how anything about this scenario is good for professional wrestling, WWE, the title, or anybody involved in it. What am I missing here?" [From 4:55 onwards]
This past week on the blue brand, Owens picked up an important victory over Grayson Waller. With this win, The Prizefighter showed that he was no pushover and could be a credible threat to Cody.

Cody has been successful so far in his title defenses and looks set for a long reign with the Undisputed WWE Championship.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when these two allies face off during the upcoming premium live event.

Edited by Harish Raj S
